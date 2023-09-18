South Korea to enlarge amount of sites for water testing

(MENAFN) South Korea is going to enlarge the amount of sites for water testing during worries of the discharge of nuclear waste from Japan’s crippled Fukushima power plant.



Seoul intends to increase the amount of testing spots to approximately 250 in 2024, South Korean Oceans Minister Cho Seung-hwan declared.



Around a month before Tokyo’s discharge of treated radioactive water from the Fukushima plant in August, South Korea had started “emergency radiation tests on samples from a total of 75 coastal locations in the east, west and south of South Korea, as well as the waters off the southern island of Jeju,” a Seoul-based news agency declared on Monday.



“We chose the spots, as they are expected to have the released waters first given the sea current. We will add more locations to the list, particularly in the East Sea, to further ensure safety,” stated Cho, following going to a test site off the southern port town of Busan last week.

MENAFN18092023000045015839ID1107089703