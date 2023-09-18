Implicity Ceo Selected To Participate In Hrx 2023 Panel Discussion On Ai & Remote Cardiac Monitoring

CAMBRIDGE, Mass, Sept. 18, 2023 /PRNewswire/ --

Implicity , a leader in remote patient monitoring (RPM) and cardiac data management solutions, announced today that co-founder and CEO Arnaud Rosier, MD, PhD, has been selected to participate in a panel discussion at the upcoming HRX 2023 Digital Health Event in Seattle, WA. The discussion, AI-aided Remote Interventions - Will this Transform Healthcare Delivery & Outcomes , takes place September 22, 2023, at 2:30 pm (PDT).

As part of the discussion, Dr. Rosier intends to share insights on new international recommendations for remote monitoring of cardiovascular implantable devices (CIED) released at Heart Rhythm 2023 (HRS) . The expert consenvalidated the benefits of using third-party service and solution providers, such as Implicity, to ensure the highest standard of remote monitoring and improve patient outcomes.



"We recently published groundbreaking data that demonstrated our AI-powered cardiac remote monitoring technology saves lives and significantly improves health outcomes," said Dr. Rosier, electrophysiologist, CEO, and co-founder of Implicity. "I'm eager to join experts on this panel to explore key takeaways from the research and discuss how intelligent technologies can impact our healthcare system for the better now and into the future."

Research unveiled at Heart Rhythm 2023

and led by Dr. Niraj Varma, a professor of medicine and consultant electrophysiologist at the Cleveland Clinic,

found patients monitored with Implicity's alert-based platform experienced a remarkable 22% relative improvement in all-cause mortality compared to conventional RPM methods.

In addition to taking part in the panel presentation, Implicity also plans to exhibit at the HRX 2023 event (Booth #704) to showcase its latest innovations and technology advancements. The remote monitoring platform incorporates AI and machine learning to enable fast and effective analysis and reporting of patient results collected by CIEDs.

For more information or to schedule a meeting, visit:

About

Implicity

Implicity is a digital MedTech software company that provides the best remote care to patients with cardiac implantable electronic devices and heart failure. Co-founded by cardiac electrophysiologist Arnaud Rosier, MD, Ph.D., the platform aggregates, normalizes, and standardizes data from any implantable cardiac device across all manufacturers, improving care for patients with cardiac implants.

Implicity's platform provides critical health information augmented by FDA-cleared AI algorithms, enabling healthcare providers to make more informed decisions for better patient outcomes. With access to the Health Data Hub*, one of the world's largest databases of heart disease patients, Implicity is able to develop its AI solutions based on more robust data. The company is protecting more than 94,000 patients in over 195 medical facilities across theand Europe. To learn more, visit



*Health Data Hub is a health data platform established by the French government to combine existing health patient databases and facilitate their usage for research and development purposes.



Media Contact:

Andrea LePain

eMedia Junction

617-275-8112

[email protected]

SOURCE Implicity