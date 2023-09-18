Redi Health, Ubh, And Wellstack Revolutionize Rural Healthcare

Since our humble beginnings in 1944, we have been razor-focused on doing all we can to help our community access and receive the very best healthcare services close to home. At Uintah Basin Healthcare we take this mission seriously. Our mission (caring for our communities through access to compassionate, quality healthcare and investing in those we serve) drives our decisions and investments in our community and every strategic partnership we establish.

WellStack is a fully-managed big data management and analytics solution designed to help healthcare organizations uncover opportunities to improve quality of care, lower their costs and manage risk contracts. WellStack provides a unified data foundation that consolidates massive volumes of structured and unstructured patient data in near real-time from disparate sources.

Jim Marshall, CEO of UBH, stated, "Excellence in rural healthcare has been a cornerstone of UBH's commitment. Our collaboration with REDi Health and WellStack elevates our mission, equippingwith essential resources to reinforce quality care."

This partnership leverages cutting-edge technology, data-driven insights, and streamlined operational strategies to enhance rural hospitals' ability to deliver high-quality care, improve patient outcomes, and ensure long-term financial stability.

John Wadsworth, Co-founder of REDi Health, said, "We envision a landscape where quality care thrives within rural communities. This collaboration underscores our determination to shape a future where sustainable and impactful healthcare becomes the bedrock of rural well-being."

The collaborative effort intends to revolutionize rural healthcare by:



Turning Data into an Asset: Transforming raw data into actionable insights, and empowering medical professionals with evidence-based decision-making tools.

Elevating Organizational Data: Integrating data into the Wellstack platform to unlock new perspectives on patient outcomes, resource allocation, and operational efficiency. Enabling Local Stewards for Unprecedented Growth: Empowering hospital stewards with tools and insights fostering innovation and resourcefulness within the community.

Jim Marshall added, "Together with REDi Health and Wellstack, we are embarking on a path that leverages data, collaboration, and leadership to bring about a revolution in rural healthcare."

Enriching Patient Care: Leveraging advanced healthcare technologies and data analytics to enhance the quality and efficiency of patient care, leading to better health outcomes for the rural population.

Rich Waller, President and COO for WellStack, emphasized their collective mission, "WellStack is dedicated to reshaping healthcare access through technology. By teaming up with UBH and REDi Health, we're driving a sustainable revolution, fortifying rural hospitals to thrive and proactively serve their communities."

In collaboration, REDi Health, UBH, and WellStack are advancing rural healthcare, setting new standards for innovation and patient-centered growth as the healthcare landscape evolves. Together, they strive for equitable healthcare, ensuring a brighter, healthier future for rural communities.

About Uintah Basin Healthcare.

UBH is a community not-for-profit healthcare system, serving the Uintah Basin since 1944.

Today, Uintah Basin Healthcare is the largest and most comprehensive rural-based independent healthcare system in the state of Utah. ubh.

About REDi Health. REDi Health is a data-driven outcomes improvement services company committed to transforming rural healthcare through innovation and sustainable solutions. The key to their success is a data-guided, agile methodology that drives continuimprovement. redihealth.

About WellStack. WellStack offers a modern, out-of-the-box data ecosystem that creates a single source of truth necessary for enterprise-wide decision-making. With a low-code/no-code approach, organizations can maximize resources to jumpstart their data science journey with the flexibility to scale to meet future demands. Wellstack.ai .

SOURCE REDi Health Analytics, LLC