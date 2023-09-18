Anime Market To Reach Usd 62.7 Billion By 2032 | Cagr: 9.4% | Datahorizzon Research

According to DataHorizzon Research , The anime market size was valued at USD 25.8 Billion in 2022 and is expected to have USD 62.7 Billion by 2032 with a CAGR of 9.4%. Rising popularity, merchandising, content diversification, and globalization are fostering the anime market's growth. Additionally, the rising engagement from adults and widespread availability of streaming services are significantly promoting its expansion.

Anime is a form of animated entertainment that originated in Japan and is popular worldwide. The word "anime" is short for "animation" in Japanese and describes varianimated products, including TV shows, movies, and shorts. It is known for its unique visual style, often featuring large, expressive eyes, colorful hair, and exaggerated facial expressions and body movements. Anime covers a variety of genres, from adventure to romance and comedy. In addition to its unique style and variety of genres, it involves complex storyline and well-developed characters.

Many other factors like cross-media adaptations, improved production quality, innovation, accessibility, and cultural exchange are fostering the market growth for anime. Many anime series are based on popular manga, light novels, and video games. The cross-media adaptation has helped to create a built-in audience for anime and has helped to generate interest in the original source material and create further growth opportunities in the market. Further, anime franchises have expanded into a range of merchandise and consumer products, including toys, clothing, and video games, which tends to generate additional revenue for anime studios and publishers.

