Changes In The Number Of Own Shares Held By Aktia Bank Plc

Stock Exchange Release
18 September 2023 at 3.00 p.m.
Change s in the number of own shares held by Aktia Bank Plc
Aktia Bank Plc has today, based on a decision made by the company's Board of Directors, divested a total of 5,347 own shares held by the company to six persons as a deferred payment based on the company's remuneration programs. The divestment of own shares is based on the authorisation by the Annual General Meeting of Shareholders held on 5 April 2023. After the above-mentioned divestments, a total of 160,346 shares remain in the company's possession.
