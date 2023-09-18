Lawn Edger Market Is Anticipated To Reach Us$ 19.73 Billion At A Cagr Of 5.5% By 2033: Fact.Mr Report

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Rockville, Sept. 18, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- As per Fact.MR, a provider of market research and competitive intelligence, as of 2023, the global Lawn Edger Market is estimated at US$ 11.55 Billion and is expected to grow at a CAGR of 5.5% next few years. The growing awareness regarding the environment and the popularity of outdoor leisure activities at home will most certainly drive the market to US$ 19.73 Billion by 2033. During the past few years, countries across the world have witnessed a surge in gardening activities carried out by prominent people across the globe. The booming tourism industry in recent years has resulted in a significant increase in demand for motorized lawn edger's, resulting in a relatively large increase in the market. In order to meet consumer needs, the electric lawn edger's and trimming tools market continues to develop and grow at a rapid pace. For More Insights into the Market, Request a Sample of this Report:



Report Attributes Details Forecast Period 2023 – 2033 Value Projection (2033) US$ 19.73 Billion Growth Rate (2023-2033) 5.5% CAGR No. of Pages 170 pages No. of Tables 72 Tables No. of Figures 216 Figures



Lawn edger's are becoming increasingly popular in the commercial sector as a result of the increasing tendency of business establishments and offices to maintain well-groomed gardens and landscapes in addition to maintaining neat and orderly lawns. In light of the growing demand for eco-friendly lawn care, electric lawn edger's are becoming more popular than gas-powered ones in order to meet this growing demand. Lawn edger's have evolved so significantly in recent years that they are now more efficient, easy to use, and efficient because of technological advancements in their design and functionality.

The U.S. and German lawn edger markets are expected to remain dominant throughout the assessment period. Hand-held lawn edger's are the most rapidly growing product segment in the U.S. and are expected to generate 27% of the market by 2023. Urbanization and changes in lifestyles have led to high disposable income levels in countries like India and China, resulting in higher consumer enthusiasm for home improvement. As a result, these countries will adopt these products more readily, especially developing countries.

Key Takeaways from the Market Study



The lawn edger market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 5.5% by 2033

The market for multi-wheel lawn edger's will generate approximately 30% of revenue in 2022.

According to analysts, the online distribution channel segment is expected to hold a 21% market share in the lawn edger market by 2022.

According to the research, the motorized segment accounts for 16% of the lawn edger market. As of 2023, the North American lawn edger market is expected to grow by 4%.

“The popularity of gardening and awareness of tree planting will significantly influence the lawn edger market in coming years,” comments an analyst at Fact.MR.

Key Segments of Lawn Edger Industry Research Report

By Product Type By Mechanism By Style By Distribution Channel

Hand-Held Lawn Edger Type

Hand-Push Lawn Edger Type Tractor Lawn Edger Type

Manual

Spade-based

Roller-based

Hand Shears

Motorized

Single-wheel lawn edger Multi-wheel lawn edger

Stick Edger

Rotary Edger

Wooden Log Edger

Metal Landscape Edger Others

Offline



Specialty Stores



Multi-brand Stores



Retail Sales

Distributor Sales Online

E-commerce Websites Company-owned Websites



Competitive Landscape

The top manufacturers today are looking forward to the introduction of automation so they can satisfy the demands of consumers. Gardening tools that are automated are likely to improve efficiency, save time, and make operations more flexible.

To gain a competitive edge over other manufacturers in lucrative markets, the aforementioned manufacturers employ both organic and inorganic strategies. As part of these strategies, the company will launch products, collaborate with key players, form partnerships with other companies, acquire companies and strengthen distribution networks regionally and globally.

Residents and workers in Fairfax will soon be prohibited from using gas-powered gardening equipment. Lawnmowers, chainsaws, leaf blowers, and other gas-powered tools will no longer be allowed in the town after the Town Council approved an ordinance 5-0 on Wednesday. Residents and landscapers may also benefit from the council's rebate program for switching to battery-operated or all-electric devices. A trade-in and rebate program has been developed in partnership with Fairfax Lumber and Hardware. Residents can discard old gas-powered tools in a dumpster provided by Marin Sanitary Service. Equipment will be collected and recycled by the service.

More Valuable Insights Available

Fact.MR, in its new offering, presents an unbiased analysis of the lawn edger market, presenting historical demand data (2018-2022) and forecast statistics for the period of 2023-2033.

The study divulges essential insights on the lawn edger Market Analysis Report By Product Type (Hand-Held Type, Hand-Push Type, Tractor Type), By Mechanism (Manual(Spade-based, Roller-based, Hand shears) Motorized(Single-wheel Lawn Edger, Multi-wheel Lawn Edger), By Style (Stick edger, Rotary Edger, Wooden Log Edger, Metal Landscape Edger, Others), By End-Use (Residential, Commercial), by Distribution Channel (Offline(Specialty Stores, Multi-brand Stores, Retail Sales, Distributor Sales) Online (E-commerce Website, Company-owned Websites) By Region - Global Forecast 2023-2033.

