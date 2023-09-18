Newlake Capital Partners Maintains Third Quarter 2023 Common Stock Dividend Of $0.39 Per Share

The dividend is equivalent to an annualized dividend of $1.56 per common share. The dividend is payable on October 13, 2023, to stockholders of record at the close of business on September 29, 2023.

This press release contains“forward-looking statements.” Forward-looking statements can be identified by words like“may,”“will,”“likely,”“should,”“expect,”“anticipate,”“future,”“plan,”“believe,”“intend,”“goal,”“project,”“continue” and similar expressions. Forward-looking statements are neither historical facts nor assurances of future performance. Instead, they are based only on our current beliefs and expectations. Forward-looking statements are based on the Company's current expectations and assumptions regarding capital market conditions, the Company's business, the economy and other future conditions. Because forward-looking statements relate to the future, they are subject to inherent uncertainties, risks and changes in circumstances that are difficult to predict and many of which are outside of our control. Our actual results may differ materially from those indicated in the forward-looking statements. Therefore, you should not rely on any of these forward looking statements. For a discussion of the risks and uncertainties which could cause actual results to differ from those contained in the forward-looking statements, see“Risk Factors” in our most recent Annual Report on Form 10-K and any subsequent Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q. The Company does not undertake, and specifically disclaims any obligation, to publicly release the result of any revisions which may be made to any forward-looking statements to reflect the occurrence of anticipated or unanticipated events or circumstances after the date of such statements, except as required by law.

