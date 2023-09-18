Sacks Parente Golf, Inc. Reports Financial Results For First Half 2023 And Provides Corporate Update

Recent Corporate Highlights



Closed Initial Public Offering (IPO) transaction in mid-August that raised $11.6 million in proceeds,of underwriting fees

Introduced the Innovative Series 91“The Duke” putter inspired by PGA TOUR Champions player Ken Duke Ken Duke won his first PGA TOUR Champions title at the Shaw Charity Classic using a Sacks Parente Series 66 Anser-style putter



Timothy Triplett, Sacks Parente Golf's Chief Executive Officer, commented,“Our recent IPO represents a new beginning for Sacks Parente, as the capital raised will helpto expand our product offerings beyond cutting-edge putters and into cutting-edge shafts, and further penetrate the rapidly growing Asian golf markets. The IPO proceeds also allowedto repay nearly $1 million in debt to become a debt-free company.

“The revenue generated in the first half of 2023 was before our recent IPO. We continue to develop as a company as we carefully hone what we believe to be a superior line of golf technology for professional and weekend golfers alike. We look forward to communicating with our stockholders and future customers about our entire line of products and to demonstrating significant shareholder value.”

About Sacks Parente Golf

Sacks Parente Golf, Inc. is a technology-forward golf company, with a growing portfolio of golf products, including putting instruments, golf shafts, golf grips, and other golf-related products. The Company's innovative accomplishments include: the First Vernier Acuity putter, patented Ultra-Low Balance Point (ULBP) putter technology, weight-forward Center-of-Gravity (CG) design while pioneering ultra-light carbon fiber putter shafts. In consideration of its growth opportunities in shaft technologies, in April of 2022 the Company expanded its manufacturing business to include advanced premium golf shafts by opening a new shaft manufacturing facility in St. Joseph, MO. It is the Company's intent to manufacture and assemble substantially all products in the United States. The Company anticipates expansion into golf apparel and other golf-related product lines to enhance its growth. The Company's future expansions may include broadening its offerings through mergers, acquisitions or internal developments of product lines that are complementary to its premium brand. The Company currently sells its products through resellers, the Company's websites, and distributors in the United States, Japan, and South Korea.

Forward Looking Statements

This press release contains statements that constitute“forward-looking statements,” including with respect to the proposed initial public offering and the anticipated use of theproceeds. No assurance can be given that the offering discussed above will be completed on the terms described, or at all, or that theproceeds of the offering will be used as indicated. Forward-looking statements are subject to numerconditions, many of which are beyond the control of the Company, including those set forth in the Risk Factors section of the Company's registration statement and preliminary prospecfor the Company's offering filed with the SEC. Copies of these documents are available on the SEC's website, . The Company undertakes no obligation to update these statements for revisions or changes after the date of this release, except as required by law.

SACKS PARENTE GOLF, INC.

CONDENSED BALANCE SHEETS

( Unaudited - Amounts rounded to nearest thousands, except share amounts)