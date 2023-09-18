Superfoods Market To Surpass Us$ 326.3 Bn By 2032, Driven By Associated Health Benefits | Marketresearch.Biz

Marketresearch.biz announces the publishing of its latest global market report titled, Global Superfoods Market. The market research report provides comprehensive insights into driving factors, restraints, opportunities, and trends, and presents an in-depth outlook with supporting information and figures, tables, charts, illustrations, data, statistics, and actionable insights. The varimarket scenarios, potential outcomes, viable opportunities, and outcomes are covered extensively in the report, and the data and information formats are simple, yet dynamic so as to ensure ease of reading and understanding, as well as to make for clear presentation and optimization.

The market report has been segmented on the basis of product type, distribution channel, end-user, application, and regions and countries. Each of the segments is further sub-segmented according to items under each category and particular association. The report is extensive and contains historical and estimated revenues, as well as revenues for each segment, region, and country for the forecast period spanning 2023–2032.

The fruit segment accounted for a revenue share of approximately 40% of the overall revenue from the product type segments in 2022

The online retail segment accounted for a revenue share of around 30% of the overall revenue from the distribution channel segments in 2022

The individual consumers segment accounted for the largest revenue share of 50% among the end-user segments in the global superfoods market in 2022 North America accounted for 13.05% of the global revenue in 2022 and is expected to maintain its dominance over other regional markets in terms of revenue share during the forecast period.

Powers of Superfoods and Associated Health Benefits Driving Significant Awareness

Superfoods refer to foods that offer maximum nutritional benefits for minimal calories and are known to be packed with vitamins, nutrients, minerals, and antioxidants. The buzzword, among a number of individuals of varying age groups in today's world, is antioxidants and antioxidant molecules. The belief is that antioxidants decrease or reverse the effects of free radicals that have close links with a number of health problems.

Some of the more known diseases and conditions antioxidants have a positive effect on are heart disease, cancer, arthritis, stroke, respiratory diseases, immune deficiency, emphysema, and Parkinson's Disease, among others. Popular among the top 20 superfoods are cereals, chia, quinoa, and amaranth, beans (kidney bean, black bean, and soybean), berries (blueberry, cranberry, strawberry, goji berry, and blackberry), broccoli, Brussels sprouts, cauliflower, fish (salmon, tuna, mackerel, trout, herring, and sardine), leafy greens (spinach, kale, collard greens, and Swiss chard).

These foods are not listed under any standard criteria or have legal definitions to be classified as superfoods currently, but going by the above list, most superfoods are typically plant-based.

Health-ConsciConsumers and Vegans Driving Superfood Sales

Global superfoods market revenue growth has been registering a substantial incline and the ongoing surge in demand can be attributed to key factors, including rising health awareness, expanding vegan and vegetarian trends, social media influence, innovative product offerings, expanding sales channels, and government health initiatives. Rising health awareness is driving steady demand for nutrient- and antioxidant-rich superfoods, as individuals constantly seek natural solutions to improve their well-being. The number of individuals shifting towards more healthy diets and food preferences has been supporting the vegan trend globally. Increasing adoption of vegan and vegetarian diets is promoting the consumption of superfoods, and this trend is expected to continue in the future.

E-Commerce Has Transitioned Into Zone of Intense Competition

The proliferation of online (e-commerce) shopping platforms has resulted in superfoods becoming more accessible to a global audience in recent times, and especially after the COVID-19 pandemic and lockdowns when essentials were in short supply and regular brick-and-mortar outlets and general markets were facing supply chain disruptions. This also resulted in an inclining demand for healthy and immunity-building foods and natural ingredient products and also started a major hype in the superfoods market , wherein the competition became intense and companies needed to strategize to stay ahead of rivals and reach their target audiences.

Innovative product offerings is a key strategy that is enabling companies to remain competitive and research and development efforts led to the introduction of new superfood products to attract a broader customer base. Also, evolving dietary preferences and an expanding health-consciconsumer base globally have resulted in superfoods steadily making it into an increasing number of kitchens and households. Superfoods continue to gain mainstream popularity and these key trends are expected to continue over the forecast period and drive revenue growth of the global superfoods market to a significant extent.

Costs and regulations Hamper Availability But Opportunities Open up Revenue Streams

However, relatively higher prices of many superfoods can deter budget-consciconsumers, and as a number of superfoods often come from distant or specialized sources, they are susceptible to supply chain disruptions resulting from unfavorable weather conditions or due to transportation challenges, which can lead to shortages and price fluctuations. In addition, stringent regulations and labeling requirements in varicountries can restrain sales of superfoods, particularly if companies fail to comply with related standards. Other major factors that can restrain demand are consumer skepticism due to exaggerated health claims about superfoods, oversaturation of superfoods in the market leading to increased competition, environmental concerns related to deforestation for palm oil, or unsustainable harvesting practices, among others.

Furthermore, the market is also fairly lucrative in terms of potential revenue opportunities, and deploying the proper strategies can enable creating and leveraging new revenue streams. Continuously innovation, maintaining transparency, and aligning strategies with evolving consumer trends can enable companies to maximize revenue streams and capitalize on the growing demand for healthy and nutrient-rich foods.

