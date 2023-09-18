Mitsubishi Electric Asia Partners With Evercomm To Help Decarbonize Manufacturing In Asia

New partnership addresses the lack of a standard methodology to trace carbon emissions challenges in a shift to lower carbon solutions for industries ahead of COP 28.



Software provider Evercomm enhances decarbonization with its data simulation software, and Mitsubishi Electric provides energy management solutions to help achieve CO2 reductions from Asia to global industry clients.



Manufacturing Industry Environmental Responsibility: This partnership enables businesses to be more environmentally responsible. This technology allows for more informed decisions based on third-party verified emissions data, helps industries toward net-zero goals, and accelerates the region's shift towards a sustainable, low-carbon future.

Evercomm is a software company supporting businesses tozero. Its proprietary carbon accounting platform tracks, measures, and analyses CO2 emissions from industries such as water and waste performances, translating them into carbon emission values per ISO 14064-1 standards. All their data undergoes third-party verification, ensuring the integrity of its carbon accounting reports. Headquartered in Singapore, Evercomm collaborates with the United Nations and government agencies in Singapore.







About Mitsubishi Electric Asia

Mitsubishi Electric Asia is a subsidiary of Mitsubishi Electric Corporation, a world-leading manufacturer of products ranging from home electronics, industrial and factory automation, semiconductors and devices, public utility systems, and defence and space systems. Established in Singapore in 1977, Mitsubishi Electric Asia has provided reliable, high-quality products to homes, businesses, and industries in Asia Pacific. Mitsubishi Electric Asia seeks to be established as a marketing and engineering hub with its well-networked and strategic presence in the region. At Mitsubishi Electric Asia, we live by our pledged commitment to change for the better with every move we make.



