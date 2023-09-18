Fashion Designer Malan Breton Takes A Final Bow With Electrifying Spring Summer 2024 Show In London

Malan Breton headlined with an moment-defining show of his Spring/Summer 2024 Collection at one of London Fashion Week's most valued events, THIS IS ICON

Legal Disclaimer:

MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.