Ahipoki Celebrates Poke Day With A Buy One Poke Bowl, Get One Half Off On September 28Th At All Locations

Hand crafted poke bowl As part of many“National Food Holidays”, our team is offering customers another great deal that allows our customers to more easily feed the entire family or take a bowl to-go.” - Jason JantzenTEMPLE CITY, CA, UNITED STATES, September 18, 2023/EINPresswire/ -- Ahipoki is offering customers a craveable one-day deal at all 24 Ahipoki locations:“buy one poke bowl, get a second poke bowl at half-off” on Thursday, September 28, 2023, throughout Arizona and California.
Ahipoki serves customizable poke bowls featuring their signature Tuna Luau, Blazing Salmon, Kimchi Shrimp and other sushi grade fish like fresh cut salmon and spicy tuna garnished with a wide selection of vegetables and exotic toppings over a bed of rice or fresh greens. Hot bowls such as Teriyaki Chicken, Grilled Sriracha Shrimp, Teriyaki Salmon and other selections are also available at select locations.
Ahipoki opened their first location in Temple City, California in December 2015 followed by their second location in Scottsdale, Arizona in April 2016. The company brought the very first poke restaurant concept to Arizona and has since grown rapidly and named in the“Top 10 Poke Restaurants in the Nation” by Today.
Offer is available in store only. Not valid on online or delivery orders.
About Ahipoki:
The Ahipoki concept was born out of the desire of a restaurant group wanting to bring a much-needed health-consciCalifornia inspired seafood restaurant with a south pacific flair to its customers. Health-conscipoke bowl lovers can sit down and relax in a laid-back atmosphere all while enjoying the fusion of Japanese and Hawaiian flavors coupled with a fresh fish experience normally found outside of a quick serve restaurant. For more information, visit ahipokion Facebook California and Arizona on Instagram California and Arizona and on TikTok at
