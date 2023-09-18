Sunpower By Sea Bright Recognized As A 2023 Platinum Solar Award Winner By Topsolarcompanies

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)
SunPower by Sea Bright Solar
Top Solar Companies
Sea Bright Platinum Award
Cementing its position as a solar leader We are very proud of the work that every member of our team has contributed to allowto receive this esteemed award. It signifies the passion we all have for solar and our sustainable future."” - Brian Kelly, President of SunPower by Sea Bright SolarOCEAN, NJ, UNITED STATES, September 18, 2023/EINPresswire/ -- TopSolarCompaniesannounced that SunPower by Sea Bright Solar has been awarded the prestigiPlatinum Solar Award for its exceptional contributions to the solar energy sector. This prestigiaccolade is a testament to Sea Bright Solar's dedication to excellence and innovation in the solar energy sector.
Backed by SunPower's unmatched reputation and world-class customer experience, Sea Bright Solar has emerged as one of the most trusted providers of solar solutions in New York, New Jersey, and Southern California. The company's devotion to delivering top-notch solar installations and unparalleled customer experiences has set new standards for the industry.
As a SunPower® Master Dealer, Sea Bright Solar leverages its access to the most advanced and energy-efficient solar panels , empowering customers to significantly reduce or eliminate their monthly electricity bills. By harnessing the clean, renewable, and reliable power of the sun, Sea Bright Solar continues to champion the cause of sustainable energy and environmental stewardship.
Sea Bright Solar's success is attributed not only to its commitment to using the best technology, design, and craftsmanship but also to its knowledgeable and experienced team. They provide comprehensive solar energy consultation, engineering, and installation services for both residential and commercial applications throughout their service areas.
“We are very proud of the work that every member of our team has contributed to allowto receive this esteemed award,” stated Brian Kelly, President of SunPower by Sea Bright Solar.“It signifies the passion we all have for solar and our sustainable future."
This recent recognition adds to an impressive list of accolades and awards for Sea Bright Solar, which include the SunPower National Dealer of the Year award in 2020, Regional Dealer of the Year awards in 2012 and 2014, and the SunPower Lifetime Achievement Award in 2022. As a 2023 Platinum Solar Award winner, Sea Bright Solar continues to lead the charge in promoting clean energy solutions, contributing to a greener and more sustainable future for communities across the nation.
About SunPower by Sea Bright Solar
Sea Bright Solar is a leading solar company with over 20 years of experience and a commitment to sustainable energy. As a SunPower® Master Dealer, they offer the most advanced and energy-efficient solar panels, providing customers with high-quality installations and an unmatched customer experience.
SunPower by Sea Bright Solar uses the power of the sun to help customers from coast-to-coast save money - and the planet! Since 2003, Sea Bright Solar has helped thousands of homeowners and businesses generate their own renewable energy and reduce or eliminate their reliance on the grid. Serving New Jersey, New York, and Southern California Sea Bright Solar provides customized, turnkey solar solutions. The team consists of professional residential and commercial solar consultants, designers, engineers, and installation teams. Sea Bright Solar offers extensive industry knowledge of the latest technology and best practices as well as solar financing and incentives. Through innovative solar system installations, they have helped both homeowners and businesses benefit by cutting electricity costs by up to 100%.
# # #
Patricia Monick
Covert Communication
+1 808-256-6759
emailhere
Visiton social media:
Facebook
LinkedIn
Instagram
Other
MENAFN18092023003118003196ID1107089608
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.