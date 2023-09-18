Judo Bank Partners With Backbase To Enhance Digital Customer Experience

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.





is on a mission to re-architect banking around the customer.

Backbase created the Backbase Engagement Banking Platform a unified platform with the customer at the center, empowering banks to accelerate their digital transformation. From customer onboarding, servicing, loyalty and loan origination. Our single platform open and frictionless, with ready-to-go apps improving every aspect of the customer experience. Built from the ground up with the customer at the heart, our Engagement Banking Platform easily plugs into existing core banking systems and comes pre-integrated with the latest fintechs so financial institutions can innovate at scale.

Industry analysts Gartner, Omdia, and IDC continuously recognize Backbase's category leadership position. Over 120 financials around the world have embraced the Backbase Engagement Banking Platform. In APAC, the customers we serve include ABBANK, BDO Unibank, Bank of the Philippine Islands, EastWest Bank, HDFC, IDFC First, JudoBank, OCB, Techcombank, TPBank, and UBank.



About Judo Bank

Judo Bank is Australia's first purpose-built challenger bank for small and medium-sized businesses (SMEs) and on 1 November 2021, was the first commercial bank to list on the Australian Stock Exchange (ASX) in 30 years.

Judo was founded by a small group of experienced lending professionals and its purpose is to be the most trusted SME business bank in Australia. The company's relationship-led lending model, which brings back the craft of relationship banking, is enabled by its digital, cloud-based technology architecture.



