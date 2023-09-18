September Fed Meeting: Expected Hawkish Rhetoric May Support The U.S. Dollar



According to the latest labour report, the unemployment rate rose sharply from 3.5% to 3.8%. The Fed is expected to hold the key rate hike at next week's FOMC meeting.

Due to the mixed August inflation report, the Fed will likely have to take a hawkish tone in its messaging. The U.S. dollar will likely rise significantly due to the expected hawkish toneUSDJPY could rise to the 148.50149.00 range.

