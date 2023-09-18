Experience Halloween Like Never Before At Butser Ancient Farm

An Eerie Atmosphere Like No Other

Step into the mystical ambiance as you follow flickering lanterns down to the Great Roundhouse. Here, an eerie atmosphere will envelop you, where the spirits of history come to life. This is a realm where the boundaries between reality and fantasy blur, offering a rare glimpse of the supernatural.

Masterful Storytellers and Haunting Sagas

Prepare to be enthralled by masterful storytellers who will send shivers down your spine with tales of restless spirits, ghostly apparitions, and ancient curses. Jason Buck , our enigmatic host for the evening, will lead you into the unknown with captivating narratives. Andrew Shorter will bring to life the haunting saga of Glam's Ghost from the Icelandic Saga of Grettir the Strong.

Enchanting Fairy Music

Amidst these eerie tales, let the enchanting sounds of fairy musicians from as Folk serenade your senses. They will weave their haunting melodies on enchanted instruments, adding a touch of magic to your Halloween night.

A Feast for the Senses

Our event offers more than just spooky stories and enchanting music. A bar will be available, featuring locally produced cider, mead and a range of alcoholic and non-alcoholic beverages. If you're craving a hot drink or a snack, our shop has you covered.

A Night of Wonder, Suspense, and Enchantment

Gather around the fire, kindled by ancient spirits, for a night of wonder, suspense, and enchantment. Fearsome Folktales and Enchanted Echoes is a one-of-a-kind experience that celebrates the magic of storytelling, the allure of the ancient past, and the captivating melodies of the fairy realm. This is a Halloween adventure you won't soon forget!

Event Details:



Date: Saturday, October 28, 2023

Time: 6:30 PM - 9:00 PM Location: Butser Ancient Farm, Hampshire, UK

Secure your spot for an unforgettable Halloween adventure. Get your Halloween tickets now and prepare to step into a world where history, folklore, and enchantment converge.

Notes to editors

Contact: Kristin Devey, , +44 (0)23 9259 8838

About: Butser Ancient Farm is a unique open-air archaeological site nestled in the heart of the South Downs National Park in Hampshire, UK. The farm offers a glimpse into the past, showcasing reconstructed ancient buildings, historical farming practices, and a variety of educational and immersive events.



Butser welcomes thousands of visitors and school groups to the farm each year to explore its timeline of structures from the Stone Age, Iron Age, Bronze Age, Roman and Saxon periods, as well as discovering crops from pre-history and meeting rare-breed animals such as Manx Loaghtan sheep and English goats. More about the farm can be found at

