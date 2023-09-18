Finance Ministry Reports Protection Protocol Activated After Hack Attempt

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) KUWAIT, Sept 18 (KUNA) -- The ministry of Finance revealed on Monday that it had encountered a cyberattack targeting one of its systems early Monday morning, which triggered its security and and protection protocol system, and also disconnected and isolated hardware devices.
The ministry affirmed in a press release that salary transfer procedures are not effected by the attempted hack, pointing out that the government financial servers are isolated and work within the ministry is continuing without disruption.
The ministry has been in contact with the National Cybersecurity Center for updates and assessment of the hack. (end)
