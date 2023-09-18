Azerbaijan Reveals Number Of Remains Found In Liberated Territories

He made the remark at an international conference on "Strengthening national and global efforts to determine the fate of missing persons".

Valiyev emphasized that the issue related to clarifying the fate of missing persons is always at the center of attention for the head of the Azerbaijani state.

After the 2020 second Karabakh war, the joint activities of the State Security Service, the State Commission for Prisoners, Missing and Hostage Citizens, and the Military Prosecutor's Office resulted in the opening of numercriminal cases on the facts of the capture and torture of prisoners and hostages, he noted.

The official added that the remains of 508 people were discovered in the territories of Azerbaijan liberated from Armenian occupation in the second Karabakh war.

Up to now, 10 mass graves of Azerbaijanis have been discovered in the liberated territories, and 15 remains found in the mass graves have been identified.

The "Strengthening national and global efforts to determine the fate of missing persons" conference being held in Baku includes former heads of state and government of foreign countries, representatives of international organizations, including structures operating in the humanitarian sphere, as well as international political experts.