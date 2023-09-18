Azerbaijan Reveals Number Of Remains Found In Liberated Territories

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, September 18. Armenia
transferred the remains of 120 people out of 3,890 missing persons
[since the first Karabakh war] to Azerbaijan, Deputy Prosecutor
General, Military Prosecutor of Azerbaijan, Khanlar Valiyev said,
Trend reports.
He made the remark at an international conference on
"Strengthening national and global efforts to determine the fate of
missing persons".
Valiyev emphasized that the issue related to clarifying the fate
of missing persons is always at the center of attention for the
head of the Azerbaijani state.
After the 2020 second Karabakh war, the joint activities of the
State Security Service, the State Commission for Prisoners, Missing
and Hostage Citizens, and the Military Prosecutor's Office resulted
in the opening of numercriminal cases on the facts of the
capture and torture of prisoners and hostages, he noted.
The official added that the remains of 508 people were
discovered in the territories of Azerbaijan liberated from Armenian
occupation in the second Karabakh war.
Up to now, 10 mass graves of Azerbaijanis have been discovered
in the liberated territories, and 15 remains found in the mass
graves have been identified.
The "Strengthening national and global efforts to determine the
fate of missing persons" conference being held in Baku includes
former heads of state and government of foreign countries,
representatives of international organizations, including
structures operating in the humanitarian sphere, as well as
international political experts.
