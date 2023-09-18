Figures show mortgage collapse upcoming for UK

(MENAFN) An increasing amount of British households are remaining late on loan compensation, with mortgage debts hiking by 13 percent in the second three months of 2023 to the maximum level since 2016, Bank of England figures revealed on Tuesday.



The amount of home loans with overdue payments grew to £16.9 billion (USD21.1 billion), a 29 percent higher of 2022, as escalating interest rates as well as unemployment in latest months have placed stress on household net revenue.



“The speed at which mortgage arrears are increasing is terrifying and should give cause to pause at the next Bank of England interest rate meeting,” Lewis Shaw, creator of Mansfield-based Shaw Financial Services, informed a UK news agency. He cautioned that a “mortgage meltdown” was upcoming if the regulator does not alter its tactic.



The Bank of England has been increasing interest rates in an attempt to limit climbing inflation, which has degenerated the cost-of-living crisis in the nation. Nevertheless, making home loans costlier to pay back, as mortgage holders are compensating higher interest.

