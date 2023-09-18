Scality Appoints Paul Repice As Vice President Of Sales For The Americas

SAN FRANCISCO, Sept. 18, 2023 /PRNewswire/ --

Scality , a global leader in reliable, secure and sustainable data storage software, announced the appointment of Paul Repice as vice president and general manager of sales for the Americas region. Working in support of Scality's recently appointed CRO Peter Brennan , Repice will help accelerate Scality's growth by strengthening partnerships and identifying new revenue opportunities within the Americas partner ecosystem.

Repice brings over 18 years of experience in leading storage industry innovators toward profitable revenue streams -- roles that gave him deep expertise in helping IT customers optimize their storage environments. At Scality he will draw on his proven track record at both storage innovators and large organizations, including Compellent, Tegile, and Hewlett Packard Enterprise, to capture the strong market demand for new ways to store and secure data.

Most recently Repice led Americas sales at Datadobi and, before that, at Tintri and Western Digital - each a recognized pioneer in their respective spaces.

"Scality is at the forefront of a massive shift in the way IT treats storage as an integral component of companies' infrastructure security plans," said Repice. "It's one of the reasons I made the leap. Scality's cyber-resilient fonot only protects customer data from any threat but also brings new revenue streams to our broader partner ecosystem - especially the channel. Beyond that, Scality has a culture where everyone can thrive. I'm excited to be a part of this team and to help push Scality into its next phase of growth."

Repice will work together with Scality's global leadership and sales staff to formulate and execute a comprehensive channel sales strategy to drive growth and revenue while staying aligned to Scality's values and long-term customer relationships.

With Repice at the helm of Americas' sales, Scality is poised to strengthen its position as a market leader in cyber-resilient object storage deployed at some of the world's leading financial institutions, hospitals, and service providers.

"We are thrilled to welcome Paul to the team. He's a dynamic sales leader whose ability to bring out the best in everyone makes him the perfect fit to guide our Americas team," said Peter Brennan, chief revenue officer for Scality. "Paul will play a pivotal role here as we expand our channel ecosystem in tandem with rapid customer adoption of both RING and ARTESCA."

About Scality

Scality solves organizations' biggest data storage challenges - growth, security, and cost. Delivering 100% uptime, unbreakable ransomware protection and utmost resilience, Scality

RING

and

ARTESCA

make storage infrastructures infinitely scalable in all critical dimensions: capacity, performance, applications and data location. From core to cloud to edge, Scality object storage software is reliable, secure, and sustainable. The world's most discerning companies trust Scality so they can grow faster and execute new ideas quicker - while increasing efficiency and avoiding lock-in. Recognized as a leader by Gartner and IDC. Followon

Twitter

and

LinkedIn . Visit , or subscribe to our

blog .

SOURCE Scality