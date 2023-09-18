U.S. Chamber of Commerce Hosts Nigerian President Tinubu for NASDAQ Bell Ringing

(MENAFN- U.S. Chamber of Commerce) NEW YORK, NEW YORK — This Wednesday, September 20, 2023 at 3:45pm Eastern Standard Time / 20:45 West Africa Standard Time, at the NASDAQ world headquarters, the U.S. Chamber of Commerce’s U.S.-Africa Business Center will host Nigerian President Bola Tinubu to ring the NASDAQ closing bell.

The U.S. Chamber’s bell ringing ceremony with President Tinubu, taking place on the sidelines of the 78th session of the UN General Assembly, symbolizes the significance of the economic ties between the United States and Nigeria.

Reporters may RSVP to attend in-person. A livestream link is also available upon request. Please reply directly to this email or contact press@uschamber.com to RSVP to attend in-person or to receive the livestream link.

We hope this celebration and the discussion as part of the U.S.-Nigeria Executive Business Dialogue serve to further strengthen economic ties and enhance collaboration between the U.S. and Nigerian business communities.





