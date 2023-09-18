Self-Driving Truck Market To Garner $41.21 Billion, Globally, By 2035 At 12.1% Cagr: Allied Market Research

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) New Castle, Delaware, United States, Sept. 18, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Allied Market Research published a report, titled, “Self-Driving Truck Market by component (Hardware, Software, and Services), by application (Logistics & Transportation, Construction and Manufacturing, Mining, Ports and others), by level of automation (Level 1, Level 2, Level 3, Level 4, and Level 5), by propulsion type (Internal Combustion Engine, Hybrid Transmission, Electric Transmission): Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2025-2035”. According to the report, the global self-driving truck market is expected to be valued at $13.11 billion in 2025, and is projected to reach $41.21 billion by 2035, registering a CAGR of 12.1% from 2025 to 2035. Self-driving trucks, also known as autonomtruck, aims to operate without human input. Sensors, such as Lidar, radar, cameras, ultrasonic, and GPS, and complex algorithms are essential for self-driving technology. Download Sample Pages - Prime determinants of growth The global self-driving truck market is driven by factors such as development of intelligent transport system, growth of connected infrastructure and improved safety coupled with reduction in traffic congestion. However, rise security and privacy concerns, and software failures associated with automotive sensors are hampering the growth of the self-driving truck market. On the contrary, decongestion of traffic, and supportive government regulation is expected to offer remunerative opportunities for the expansion of the self-driving truck market during the forecast period. Report coverage & details:

The Hardware segment is expected to hold the highest market share in 2025 but software segment is expected to lead the market by 2035.

Based on component, the hardware segment is expected to hold the highest market share in 2025, accounting for nearly two-fifths of the global self-driving truck market revenue, as there are numercompanies that provide hardware for self-driving cars and trucks. However, the software segment is estimated to be the fastest growing segment the major CAGR of 13.1% during the forecast period, as it connects or integrates the self-driving truck's hardware so it can perform its job efficiently. The firms are jointly working to provide efficient and reliable software.

The level 1 segment is expected to hold the highest market share in 2025 but level 5 segment is expected to lead the market by 2035.

Based on level of automation, the level 1 segment is expected to hold the highest market share in 2025, accounting for nearly three-fourths of the global self-driving truck market revenue, as most of the technology such as cruise control is already present and the technology is implemented in most of the vehicles including trucks. However, the level 5 is estimated to be the fastest growing segment with a CAGR of 28.0% during the forecast period, due to development of intelligent transport system and the fast-growing connected infrastructure that will support the level 5 autonomtechnology. For instance, in April 2023, Chennai, India, Greater Chennai Corporation with collaboration with other organizations has initiated the intelligent transport system project. The initiation of intelligent transport system projects is expected to give support to the level 5 autonomy in the self-driving truck market.

The electric transmission segment to maintain its leadership stathroughout the forecast period

Based on propulsion type, the electric transmission segment is expected to hold the highest market share in 2025, accounting for more than two-fifths of the global self-driving truck market revenue and is estimated to maintain its leadership stathroughout the forecast period. The electric vehicles are also used for the transportation of goods and materials. For instance, in April 2023, Einride an electric self-driving truck technology provider enters in the UK market and partnered with Pepsto offers its autonomsolution. The development shows the interest of consumer goods firm towards the electric self-driving trucks, tcreating demand for the self-driving truck technology in the market.

North America held the highest market share in 2025 but LAMEA is expected to lead the market by 2035

Based on region, North America held the highest market share in terms of revenue in 2025, accounting for more than one-third of the global self-driving truck market revenue, due to the presence of major self-driving companies in the region. However, LAMEA region held the major CAGR of 14.2% in 2035, due to the government support for the self-driving truck technology which attracts many firms who are developing and testing autonomtruck technology. For instance, in May 2023 Einride an electric self-driving truck technology provider has signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with the government to deploy its ecosystem across 550 kilometers in Abu Dhabi, Dubai, and Sharjah. The expansion of the private players such as Einride in the Middle-East shows the demand of autonomtechnology in the region, which helps to grow the self-driving truck market.

Leading Market Players: -



Waabi

Aurora Innovation Inc.

PlusAI, Inc.

Kodiak Robotics, Inc.

Embark Trucks, Inc.

Einride

RRAI

TuSimple

Jiluo Technology (Shanghai) Co., Ltd. Torc Robotics.

The report provides a detailed analysis of these key players of the global self-driving truck market. These players have adopted different strategies such as new product launches, collaborations, expansion, joint ventures, agreements, and others to increase their market share and maintain dominant shares in different regions. The report is valuable in highlighting business performance, operating segments, product portfolio, and strategic moves of market players to showcase the competitive scenario.

