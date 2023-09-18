US Marine Corps F-35B pilot ejects in mid-flight emergency

(MENAFN) During a routine flight on Sunday, a US Marine Corps Air Station Beaufort F-35B Lightning II aircraft encountered an unidentified mid-flight emergency, leading the pilot to initiate an ejection from the plane. The incident unfolded at approximately 2 pm, occurring somewhere north of the base. Authorities confirmed that the pilot executed a safe ejection from the F-35 involved in this afternoon's mishap.



Local media outlet WLTX reported an additional detail, suggesting that the pilot activated the plane's autopilot system before ejecting from the aircraft. As efforts to locate the missing plane and assess the situation continue, the focus of the search operation has been directed toward the vicinity of Lake Moultrie and Lake Marion. Jeremy Huggins, the public affairs specialist for Joint Base Charleston, provided this information, underscoring the urgency and scope of the search efforts.



“If anyone has any information that may help locate the F-35, you are asked to call the Base Defense Operations Center,” the joint base representatives added that they are collaborating with the Marine Corps as well as the Federal Aviation Administration in searching for the missing airplane in a post on X (previously Twitter).

MENAFN18092023000045015682ID1107089452