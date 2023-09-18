Bitcoin Breaks $26,228 Resistance, Eyes $27,400

(MENAFN- CoinXposure) In an X post published earlier today , the cryptocurrency analysis and trading website Whale Analysis noted that Bitcoin (BTC) surpassed the key resistance level at $26,228 over the past 24 hours.
The page added in its post that the next threshold Bitcoin will need to reach is $27,400.
However, Whale Analysis cautioned that the market leader's pricing may be susceptible to a correction in the coming weeks.
According to the post, the cryptocurrency's value could return to the $25,000 range if it fails to maintain its position above the 20-day exponential moving average (EMA).
Bitcoin technically traded above the 20-day exponential moving average (EMA), around $26,306.92.
In addition, the 9-day EMA was also endeavoring to cross above the 20-day EMA. Should these two technical indicators cross, a significant bullish technical flag will be activated.
This particular technical flag will indicate a shift in short-term momentum in favor of purchasers.
Consequently, the dominant cryptocurrency's price may rise within 24–48 hours. Should this bullish technical flag be confirmed, BTC may attempt to turn the $26,917.47 resistance level into support.
Subsequently, sustained buy support may cause BTC's price to rise to the $27,400 level indicated in today's post by Whale Analysis.
A break below the 20-day exponential moving average, however, will invalidate the bullish thesis. In this scenario, the dominant cryptocurrency's price may lose support at $26,000, resulting in BTC trading in the $25,000–$26,000 range.
CoinMarketCap indicated that Bitcoin was trading at $26,550.76 at publication. This occurred after the cryptocurrency posted a 24-hour increase of 0.23 percent.
In addition, this most recent increase in BTC's price contributed to the cryptocurrency's weekly performance , bringing it to +2.71%.
