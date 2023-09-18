Flj Group Limited Announces Results Of 2023 Annual General Meeting

About FLJ Group Limited

FLJ Group Limited is a leading technology-driven long-term apartment rental platform in China. The Company offers young, emerging urban residents conveniently-located, ready-to-move-in, and affordable branded apartments as well as facilitates a variety of value-added services. The Company leverages advanced IT and mobile technologies to manage rental apartments in varicities in China. Technology is the core of the Company's business and is applied to its operational process from apartment sourcing, renovation, and tenant acquisition, to property management. The foon technology enables the Company to operate a large and dispersed portfolio of apartments with high operational efficiency and deliver a superior user experience.

For investor and media inquiries, please contact:

FLJ Group Limited

E-mail:

Christensen

In China

Mr. Rene Vanguestaine

Phone: +86-10-5900-1548

E-mail:

In the U.S.

Ms. Linda Bergkamp

Phone: +1-480-614-3004

Email: