Novo Nordisk A/S - Share Repurchase Programme

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Bagsværd, Denmark, 18 September 202 3 – On 10 August 2023, Novo Nordisk initiated a share repurchase programme in accordance with Article 5 of Regulation No 596/2014 of the European Parliament and Council of 16 April 2014 (MAR) and the Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052 of 8 March 2016 (the "Safe Harbour Rules"). This programme is part of the overall share repurchase programme of up to DKK 30 billion to be executed during a 12-month period beginning 1 February 2023.

Under the programme initiated 10 August 2023, Novo Nordisk will repurchase B shares for an amount up to DKK 5.7 billion in the period from 10 August 2023 to 31 October 2023.

The trading unit of the Novo Nordisk B shares listed on Nasdaq Copenhagen has been changed from DKK 0.20 to DKK 0.10 as of 13 September 2023. This is the first company announcement on the 2023 share repurchase programme covering the new trading unit of DKK 0.10. The total amount of A and B shares in the company, the total number of shares purchased under the 2023 share repurchase programme, including the average purchase price and the number of Treasury shares owned by the company, have been adjusted to reflect the new trading unit of DKK 0.10. Since the announcement 13 September 2023, the following transactions have been made:

Number of B shares (of DKK 0.10) Average purchase price Transaction value, DKK Accumulated, last announcement 3,601,16 2 2,326 , 840 , 748 13 September 2023 144,000 673.17 96,936,467 14 September 2023 144,000 678.91 97,762,881 15 September 2023 144,000 678.90 97,761,101 Accumulated under the programme 4,033,162 2,619,301 , 196

The details for each transaction made under the share repurchase programme are published on novonordisk.

With the transactions stated above, Novo Nordisk owns a total of 36,529,386 B shares of DKK 0.10 as treasury shares, corresponding to 0.8% of the share capital. The total amount of A and B shares of DKK 0.10 in the company is 4,510,000,000 including treasury shares.

Novo Nordisk expects to repurchase B shares for an amount up to DKK 30 billion during a 12-month period beginning 1 February 2023. As of 15 September 2023, Novo Nordisk has since 1 February 2023 repurchased a total of 32,470,324 B shares of DKK 0.10 at an average share price of DKK 551.54 per B share of DKK 0.10 equal to a transaction value of DKK 17,908,531,781.

