India's Largest Turbine By Adani Wind Gets Global Certification

New Delhi, Sept 14 (KNN) The wind energy solutions division of Adani New Industries Limited (ANIL), Adani Wind, announced on Wednesday that its 5.2 MW Wind Turbine Generator (WTG) has received type certification from WindGuard GmbH.

It is the largest wind turbine in India and the certification enables Adani Wind to start series production for global markets.









“The certification under IEC System for Certification to Standards Relating to Equipment for Use in Renewable Energy Applications (IECRE) affirms that the Adani Wind's 5.2 MW WTG meets highest quality and safety standards and provides international recognition to this turbine,” said the firm.

The type certification acknowledges Adani WTG's conformity with the globally recognised IEC 61400 series standards and regulations for design, testing and manufacturing, the firm added. WindGuard carried out the testing of the WTG prototype, installed at Mundra, Gujarat.



Speaking on the occasion, Vneet Jaain, Director, Adani New Industries Limited, said,“The type certificate reaffirms the quality and robustness of our 5.2 MW WTG platform built to bring down Levelized Cost of Energy (LCOE). The certification is a boost to our endeavour of making India the global manufacturing hub for renewable equipment. India has emerged as a trusted partner as economies prioritize building efficient and resilient global supply chains. We are focused on building a portfolio of high-yield next generation wind turbines made in India and are well-poised to cater to the global wind energy demand.”



Milind Kulkarni, Chief Operating Officer (COO), Adani Wind, said,“The certification is a testament to our R&D efforts focused on enabling higher Annual Energy Production (AEP) of wind power plants and enhancing the profitability for customers. We thank our team for their commitment and unwavering foon leveraging technology to enable affordable, reliable, and sustainable power for all.”



Adani Wind's 5.2 MW wind turbine features a rotor diameter of 160 meters with a swept area of 20,106 square meters and a tip height of 200 meters, making it one of the most powerful onshore wind turbines in the World.

The 5.2 MW WTG is developed by Adani Wind in collaboration with W2E Wind to Energy GmbH, Germany.



The company has an integrated manufacturing ecosystem for Wind Turbine Generators (WTG) located at Mundra, Gujarat. The blade manufacturing unit and the nacelle and hub assembly unit, which are located close to Mundra port, strategically gives Adani Wind the advantage of efficiently and cost effectively cater to both domestic and international markets.

(KNN Bureau)