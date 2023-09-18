India Records 76% Drop In Solar Module Imports From China During First Half Of 2023

New Delhi, Sept 14 (KNN)

India records a substantial 76 per cent drop in solar module imports from China during the first half of 2023, according to the report by global energy think tank Ember.

The substantial drop in the imports of solar modules reflects New Delhi's resolute shift towards self-sufficiency in solar manufacturing.







Ember's report released on Thursday points out that Year-on-year, India's solar module imports from China plummeted from 9.8 GW in the first half of 2022 to a mere 2.3 GW during the corresponding period in 2023.

This strategic shift, coupled with the imposition of tariffs, underscores India's determination to minimise dependency on imports and prioritise the development of its domestic manufacturing capacity.

Neshwin Rodrigues, an India Electricity Policy Analyst at Ember, said, "India's dependence on China for solar module imports is well and truly reducing post-2022. Domestic manufacturing is gaining momentum, thanks to recent policy interventions."

"As India edges closer to self-sufficiency in solar manufacturing, reliance on Chinese modules and cells is no longer a constraint. What's crucial now is creating an enabling policy environment to ensure that solar installations keep pace with the National Electricity Plan," he said.

From April 2022, India had started levying a customs duty of 40 per cent on solar modules and 25 per cent on solar cells.This in return helped reduce the dependence.

The country's commitment to reducing import dependency and nurturing a robust domestic solar manufacturing ecosystem aligns with the nation's broader goals of sustainability and energy self-reliance.

As per the report, China's exports of solar panels rose by an impressive 3 per cent in the first half of 2023, reaching a total of 114 GW shipped worldwide.

This marks a substantial increase from the 85 GW exported during the same period in the previyear.

The report noted that despite the surge in solar panel exports, the gap between solar module exports and installed PV capacity is widening globally. This is attributed to stockpiling of modules in warehouses and challenges related to the installation and grid integration of solar generation.

(KNN Bureau)