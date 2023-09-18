Ssma Accuses Punjab Govt Of Betraying State's Small-Scale Industry

Ludhiana, Sept 14 (KNN)

The Small-Scale Manufacturers Association (SSMA) has accused chief minister Bhagwant Singh Mann-led government

of betraying the industry located in residential and mix land use areas.

The representative body of micro and small industrial units said the AAP government had promised that it would declare all residential and mix land use areas with industrial units such as New Janta Nagar and Shimlapuri as industrial areas.







As per reports, the AAP government has not fulfilled its promise.

SSMA has announced that its members would gherao Chief Minister Bhagwant Singh Mann during his visit to the city on September 15.

The decision was taken in a meeting of the SSMA chaired by Jaswinder Singh Thukral.

Thukral said that they had learnt from reliable sources that the CM could propose to extend the deadline of shifting industry from mix land use areas for another five years in the upcoming meeting. He said that it would not be feasible for small and micro industry owners, who had limited resources at their disposal.

He said members present in the meeting had agreed to protest in order to raise the demands of the small-scale industry. He said that the protests would continue until the government fulfils its promise to regularise industry in residential and mix land use areas.

Amrik Singh Gharial, Sawinder Singh Hunjan, Rajinder Singh Kalsi, Harjit Singh Panesar, Sumesh Kochhar, Gagan Sharma, Ashok Pabbi, Surinder Singh, Pawan Dhand, Darshan Singh, Harbhajan Singh Kainth, Ajmer Singh Matharoo, Balbir Singh Raja and Inderjit Singh also attended the meeting.

(KNN Bureau)