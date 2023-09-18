Centre Unveils Skill India Digital Platform To Synergise Skill, Education & Entrepreneurship In India

New Delhi, Sept 14 (KNN) Union Minister for Skill Development and Entrepreneurship, Dharmendra Pradhan on Wednesday launched digital platform Skill India Digital (SID) to combine and transform the skills, education, employment, and entrepreneurship landscape of India.

It is driven by the vision to make skill development more innovative, accessible and personalised in its embodiment, focusing on digital technology and industry 4.0 skills.

The platform aims to be a breakthrough in accelerating skilled talent hiring, and facilitating lifelong learning and career advancement.

It will also act as a comprehensive information gateway for all government skilling and entrepreneurship initiatives.

“MSDE has created an open-source platform to address the skilling needs of India's diverse demography. Skill India Digital is one more step towards harnessing our demographic dividend and establishing India as a global skills hub. A revolution in learning and skill development, Skill India Digital will enable skilling for all, anywhere, anytime,” said the Minister.

SID provides support in multiple Indian languages. To ensure genuine participation, there is secure access with

Aadhaar-based eKYC. The platform has a mobile-first approach to ensure uninterrupted learning through handheld devices. SID showcases an individual's skills and qualifications, in the form of Digitally Verified Credential.

With this initiative, the government hopes that learners will be offered with enhanced accessibility, personalised learning experiences, streamlined verification processes and improved career guidance. It will enable them to acquire relevant skills, stay updated with industry trends and contribute to the country's workforce development.

