Govt Approves Mou Between India & Armenia On Cooperation For Digital Transformation

New Delhi, Sept 14 (KNN)

The Union Cabinet, chaired by PM

Narendra Modi

on September 13 approved the signing of Memorandum of Understanding between India and Armenia on Cooperation in the field of sharing successful digital solutions implemented at population scale for digital transformation.

Ministry of Electronics & Information Technology of India and the Ministry of High-Tech Industry of Armenia had signed the MoU on June 12, 2023.







The agreement between India and Armenia intends to promote closer cooperation and exchange of experiences and digital technologies-based solutions (viz. INDIA STACK) in the implementation of digital transformational initiatives of both the country.

The MoU envisages improved collaboration leading to employment opportunities in the field of IT.

The MoU shall come into effect from the date of signature of the parties and shall be remain in force for a period of three years, an official release said.

Both G2G and B2B bilateral Cooperation in the field of Digital Public Infrastructure (DPI) will be enhanced.

The activities contemplated in this MoU would be financed through their administration's regular operating allocations.

MeitY is collaborating with a number of countries and multilateral agencies for fostering bilateral and multilateral cooperation in the ICT domain. Over the period, MeitY has entered into MoUs/MoCs/Agreements with its counterpart organizations/ agencies from varicountries to promote cooperation and exchange of information in the ICT domain.

(KNN Bureau)