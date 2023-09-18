22 Countries Exploring Bilateral Trade In Indian Rupees: Union Minister Nirmala Sitharaman

New Delhi, Sept 15 (KNN)

India's finance minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Friday said that aound 22 countries are negotiating and exploring bilateral trade with India in rupees.

In an interview with NDTV, Sitharaman said,“About 22 countries are negotiating and approachingto see if bilateral trade can be held (in rupees). It is also because many of those countries are running short of dollar. They are seeing the Indian rupee as a stable currency.”







Speaking on India's Digital Payments Infrastructure (DPI), the finance minister said,“There's a lot of interest in DPI. The way India has used digital infrastructure has earned praise from global leaders, including the World Bank.”

On G20, Sitharaman said,“This time India managed to have a consenon all issues and I am very satisfied with the Delhi Declaration. The G20, essentially a financial forum, has to take collective action whether it is crypto, global debt, etc.”

“I will completely credit the success of the G20 Summit to Prime Minister Narendra Modi for having a complete picture, much before we started, about India's stature, India's image. The vision of the PM played out and it benefitted all,” she said.

(KNN Bureau)