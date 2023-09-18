India To Become Global Solar Equipment Exporter By 2026: Official

New Delhi, Sept 15 (KNN)

India is well poised to become a prominent global player in the renewable energy equipment supply chain, New & Renewable Energy Secretary Bhupinder Singh Bhalla said.

Speaking at the event organised by the CII, Bhalla said that the solar manufacturing capacity alone would touch 100GW by 2026.







The government is implementing a production linked incentive (PLI) scheme with an outlay of Rs 24,000 crore which is estimated to aid setting up 48 GW of solar equipment manufacturing capacity by 2026.

India has 28GW of solar module manufacturing capacity and 6GW of solar cell manufacturing capacity at present, he said.

He pointed out that after the implementation of the PLI scheme for solar, India should be in a position to have 100GW solar module manufacturing capacity.

"We need to add 30GW to 40GW of solar power capacity every year. We still have a very large substantial capacity for exports. That is why, India will become a key player in the global supply chain (of solar equipment)," he said.

India has an ambititarget of having 500GW of RE capacity by 2030 and aims to have 50 per cent of its electric power capacity from non-fossil fuel based source like solar, wind energy and green hydrogen.

"We aim that India becomes a leading manufacturer of solar modules. India is poised to become a global hub of RE manufacturing," he added.

Bhalla further said that India has 15 GW of wind energy (turbine) manufacturing capacity at present.

The government is aiming to achieve 50 per cent of our electric power from non-fossil fuels by 2030.

(KNN Bureau)