Pm Modi To Inaugurate First Phase Of Iicc On Sept 17

New Delhi, Sept 16 (KNN)

Prime Minister Narendra Modi to inaugurate first phase of the India International Convention and Expo Centre (IICC) project, named as“Yashobhoomi”, on Sunday.

The IICC will be inaugurated in Dwarka. He will also inaugurate the extension of Delhi Airport Metro Express line from Dwarka Sector 21 to a new metro station, 'Yashobhoomi Dwarka Sector 25'.







The first phase is built on nearly 8.9 lakh square metres with a built-up area of over 1.8 lakh square metres.The cost of the first phase will be around Rs 5,400 crore, an official statement said.

The project is being touted as the world's largest Meetings, Incentives, Conferences, and Exhibitions (MICE) facility.



Its convention centre, built across more than 73,000 square metres of area, comprises 15 convention rooms including the main auditorium, the grand ballroom and 13 meeting rooms with a total capacity of holding 11,000 delegates, the statement said.



Yashobhoomi also houses one of the largest exhibition halls in the world, it said. The exhibition halls, built across over 107,000 square metres, will be utilised for hosting exhibitions, trade fairs, and business events, and are connected to a grand foyer space which is uniquely designed with copper ceiling which filters light in the space through the variskylights, it added.



The venue will be connected to Delhi Airport Metro Express line with the inauguration of the new metro station.

(KNN Bureau)