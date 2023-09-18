West Bengal Lures Spanish Industrialists With Business Friendly Ecosystem

Kolkata, Sept 16 (KNN) Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Friday urged industrialists in Spain to invest in the state and invited them to attend the Bengal Global Business Summit (BGBS) in Kolkata in November.

She claimed that West Bengal has an industry-friendly environment with requisite infrastructure and land bank.







Addressing a meeting in the Spanish capital city of Madrid, Banerjee said,“We have all the required infrastructure. We have a land policy, a land map policy, and a land bank. Only your presence is required.”

She was accompanied by Chief Secretary HK Dwivedi, chief adviser to the CM Alapan Bandyopadhyay, Indian cricket team former captain Sourav Ganguly and other officials.

The CM said,“I invite you all to attend the BGBS. Please do visit and invest in West Bengal. Even if you are unable to invest, do come and see how many Mare signed in the summit in the fields of sports, culture, education, and films.”

She claimed that West Bengal is“number 1 in India in small-scale industries, ease of doing business, leather industry and skilled workforce”.

“We have over 90 lakh MSME (micro, small and medium enterprises) units. That is why I am inviting everyone to come and see for yourself. We have a synergy programme that allows for the clearance of projects under a single window. I am proud to say that we have many women entrepreneurs,” she said.

(KNN Bureau)