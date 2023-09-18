Political Issues Interrupt India-Canada Fta Talks

New Delhi, Sept 16 (KNN) The negotiations between India and Canada on the free trade agreement (FTA) has come to a stand still due to political reasons, said a senior government official on Friday, reported Mint.

The talks had resumed after a decade and now they have been paused.









Without citing the Khalistan issue, which created differences between the two countries, the official said negotiations will resume once the“political issues" are resolved.

The announcement comes after Canada recently said the negotiations were on hold, reported Mint.



“There were certain political developments in Canada on which India has raised its objections. India has shown its resentment against certain political developments in Canada and, therefore, for the time being, till these political issues are settled, we have paused negotiations," the official said.“The moment the political issues are sorted out, the talks will resume. So, it is only a pause,” the official added.

(KNN Bureau)