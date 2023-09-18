Pm Vishwakarma Exhibition On Display Till Sept 19 At Yashobhoomi In Delhi

New Delhi, Sept 18 (KNN) Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday launched the PM Vishwakarma scheme at Yashobhoomi, Dwarka, New Delhi.



On the occasion of Vishwakarma Jayanti, he took a walk-through of the exhibition on PM Vishwakarma.







The 3-day exhibition weaves the story of the advancement of traditional artisans and craftsmen from 18 Trades (Vishwakarmas) by combining heritage and modern technology.



About 54 artisans and craftsmen from different parts of India, following the guru-shishya parampara, are participating in the exhibition.



Artisans from the different trades of PM Vishwakarma have displayed their craftspersonship showcasing their products.



The Prime Minister interacted with the artisans and craftspeople participating in the exhibition and also urged the citizens to visit the exhibition.

The exhibition displays

high end technological elements as well as a center zone depicting varicomponents of PM Vishwakarma though interactive technology.



Showcasing the centuries-old traditions, an exclusive antiquity museum of tools and crafts of trades related to PM Vishwakarma

has been created in the exhibition, displaying traditional tools created by Vishwakarmas and covering their journey.

Connecting centuries-old traditions with modern tools is one of the core objectives of PM Vishwakarma, which is also reflected in the exhibition where a unique artwork display has been set up highlighting the Vishwakarma's relentless hard work and their role in the making of India.

The exhibition is open for the public for three days from 17-19 September 2023 and the entry to the exhibition is free.



The venue can be accessed by the newly inaugurated metro station“Yashobhoomi Dwarka Sector 25”.

(KNN Bureau)