Indian Decorative Lighting Industry Pursues Import Reduction And Increased Localization Amid Surging Demand

New Delhi, Sept 18 (KNN) The Indian premium decorative lighting sector is emphasizing domestic value addition in a bid to replace imports, and anticipates that the level of localization will double within the next three years due to the growing demand, said Usha International President and business head (lighting) Vikas Gandhi.







Localisation refers to locally producing or manufacturing components.“The localisation and domestic manufacturing of premium lighting products is now around 20 per cent, which is expected to double in the next three years,” he said.

He explained that the volume did not support complete localisation, but the revival in the market with a boom in the housing and hospitality sectors has encouraged the company to promote local value addition.

"The government policies are also encouraging for greater local manufacturing. We are empowering and supporting local vendors for greater domestic manufacturing and value addition of premium products," he added.

Chandeliers, pendant lights, table lamps, floor lamps, ceiling lights, wall lights, and outdoor lights are some of the products in the premium decorative lighting category.

The overall lighting market is worth Rs 15,000 crore, of which decorative and architectural lighting is estimated to be at Rs 3,000 crore.

(KNN Bureau)