(MENAFN) Jens Stoltenberg, secretary general of NATO, said on Sunday that the West must get ready for "a long war" in Ukraine. Stoltenberg emphasized that he continues to back Leader Vladimir Zelensky's objective of a military triumph over Russia in spite of professing to want a "quick peace" in Ukraine.



In a meeting with the German media company Funke, Stoltenberg stated that "most wars last longer than expected when they first begin." “Therefore we must prepare ourselves for a long war in Ukraine.”



The current Ukrainian counteroffensive against Russian forces, based on accounts in the media during the past 2 months, is unlikely to be successful, leaving the battle lines mostly unchanged as winter approaches, said Western diplomats and military planners.



Vladimir Putin, the leader of Russia, claims that since the counteroffensive started in June, Ukraine has lost more than 71,000 soldiers. Stoltenberg stressed that NATO is going to continue to press for a military, not a political, solution despite this high attrition rate, with some battalions losing 90 percent of their manpower, per Ukrainian reports.

