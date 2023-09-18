Musk says Ukraine’s counterattack had massive fatalities, no outcome

(MENAFN) Ukrainian units have faced massive fatalities in Kiev’s counterattack while accomplishing nearly no outcomes, Tesla as well as Space X chief executive Elon Musk has declared.



He said in a post on X (priory Twitter) on Sunday, the US tycoon remarked on a post by stockholder and businessperson David Sacks, who posted an article by analyst David Pyne declaring that “Ukrainian territorial gains from their much-vaunted counteroffensive are so miniscule they can barely be seen on a map.”



Musk seemed to comply with this valuation, saying: “So much death for so little.”



The note by Sacks was an update to a previous post he published on June 20 in which he summarized the Ukrainian shove up until that time, which had been ongoing for two weeks. He stated that “it’s becoming clear that the Ukrainian counteroffensive is failing to achieve any of its originally stated objectives,” also saying that Washington’s anticipations that Kiev will manage to take off Russia’s land bridge to Crimea had been ruined.

