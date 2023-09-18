South Korea warns of severe response to North Korean nuclear threats

(MENAFN) South Korean Leader Yoon Suk Yeol has issued a stark warning, stating that both Seoul and Washington would respond forcefully if North Korea were to resort to the utilization of nuclear arms. Yoon, during an interview with the Associated Press (AP), emphasized that the United States and South Korea have "reaffirmed that any nuclear attack by North Korea will be met with a swift, overwhelming, and resolute response."



Leader Yoon went on to assert that if North Korea were to make the decision to deploy nuclear weapons, it would result in "the end of the regime" in Pyongyang. This statement underscores the gravity of the situation and the potential dire consequences that North Korea could face if it pursues nuclear aggression.



North Korea, which has conducted a series of ballistic missile tests throughout the year, has repeatedly warned that it would not hesitate to use nuclear weapons as a means to defend itself. The ongoing tensions in the region highlight the significance of these warnings and the need for diplomatic efforts to address the underlying security challenges.

