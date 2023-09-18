Shreyas Iyer Set To Return As India Gears Up For Three-Match ODI Series Against Australia

Looking ahead, India is set to face Australia in a three-match ODI series, their final assignment before the World Cup, commencing on September 22 in Mohali. While Iyer is expected to feature in this series, the prognosis for another injured team member, Axar Patel, is less certain due to a quadriceps tear sustained in a match against Bangladesh. Rohit indicated that Axar might potentially miss the first two games of the Australia series, depending on his recovery progress.

In Axar's absence, India called upon Washington Sundar for the final match on short notice. Rohit mentioned that Washington and his Tamil Nadu teammate Ravichandran Ashwin are both contenders for the spinning all-rounder role should a replacement be needed. Rohit acknowledged his preference for having an off-spinner in the squad for tactical reasons and confirmed discussions with Ashwin regarding his potential role. He emphasized open communication with all players to ensure clarity regarding their roles within the team.

