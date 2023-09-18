Pav Bhaji To Vada Pav-7 Popular Street Food In Mumbai

(MENAFN- AsiNews) Mumbai is famfor its diverse and delicistreet food. Here are seven popular street foods you must try when visiting the city.
Referred to as Mumbai's burger, vada pav consists of a spicy potato patty sandwiched between a pav. It's usually served with chutneys and fried green chillies for an extra kick.
Pav bhaji is a spicy mashed vegetable curry served with buttered pav (bun). It's typically garnished with chopped onions, cilantro, and a squeeze of lime.
Golgappa is a popular street food made with a round and hollow puri from semolina filled with chickpeas, veggies, tamarind and green chutney.
Bhel puri is a popular street snack made from puffed rice, chopped vegetables, tamarind chutney, and spices. It's tangy, spicy, and incredibly flavorful.
Kheema pav is a spicy minced meat curry served with pav. It's a flavorful and satisfying street food option for meat lovers.
Misal pav is a spicy curry made from sprouted moth beans or lentils, garnished with farsan (crispy fried snacks), and served with pav. It's a popular breakfast dish in Mumbai.
Sev puri is another variation of the chaat family. It features flat, crispy puris topped with diced potatoes, onions, chutneys, and a generamount of sev.
