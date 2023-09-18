Ganesh Chaturthi 2023: Former Bigg Boss 16 Finalist Shiv Thakare Trolled For Unveiling Idol In Police Uniform

ALSO READ:

Shiv Thakare just celebrated his 34th birthday. The former Bigg Boss 16 competitor organised a party to celebrate his special day with his close pals Nyra Banerji, Karanvir Bohra, Arjit Taneja, Mr. Faisu, Sajid Khan, and others. Through a carousel on Instagram, Shiv gave followers a taste into his birthday celebration.Shiv was also given an early birthday present by his friends and other contestants from Khatron Ke Khiladi 13. Shiv treated his Khatron Ke Khiladi rivals Arjit Taneja, Anjum Fakih, and Anjali Anand to a lovely dinner affair at a restaurant in Mumbai as a kind gesture.

Popular contestants in Khatron Ke Khiladi 13 this year include Aishwarya Sharma, Archana Gautam, Shiv Thakare, Anjali Anand, Arjit Taneja, Anjum Fakih, Dino James, Rashmeet Kaur, Ruhi Chaturvedi, Rohit Bose Roy, Sheezan Khan, Nyrraa M Banerji, and Daisy Shah. This season of Khatron Ke Khiladi, hosted by Rohit Shetty, has a thrilling jungle theme that tests participants' physical and mental stamina to the maximum. Only the fittest and bravest contenders survive the difficult trials.

