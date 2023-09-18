Ganesh Chaturthi 2023: Know All About The Divine Race Of Ganesha And Kartikeya

The Players: Ganesha and Kartikeya

ALSO READ:

Ganesh Chaturthi 2023: Mythical tale of Lord Ganesha's elephant head

The Origin of the Race

The tale of the race begins with a challenge posed by Sage Narada, a revered sage and celestial musician, to Lord Shiva and Goddess Parvati. Sage Narada once presented a divine fruit called the "Divya Pushpam" or "Kadamba" fruit to the divine couple. This fruit was no ordinary offering; it had the power to bestow unparalleled knowledge and wisdom.

Narada suggested that the fruit could only be consumed by the most deserving of Shiva and Parvati's two sons – Ganesha and Kartikeya. However, there was a catch. The fruit could only be granted to the son who circled the world first.

The Race Around the Universe

The celestial announcement of the race stirred great excitement among the gods, goddesses, and celestial beings. Ganesha and Kartikeya, both eager to prove their worthiness, prepared for the race.

Kartikeya, being the god of war and swiftness, mounted his peacock and embarked on his journey to circumnavigate the world. His determination and speed were unmatched as he soared through the skies and covered vast distances.

Ganesha, on the other hand, adopted a different strategy. He knew that his portly form and the mouse he rode on wouldn't allow him to match Kartikeya's speed. So, he decided to take a different approach. Ganesha circled his parents, Lord Shiva and Goddess Parvati, three times, signifying that they were his world.

The Lesson of the Race

Upon completing his circumnavigation, Kartikeya returned to Mount Kailash, expecting to claim the divine fruit as his reward. To his astonishment, he found Ganesha there, calmly waiting.

Goddess Parvati and Lord Shiva, recognizing Ganesha's wisdom, declared him the winner. Ganesha's devotion to his parents and his understanding that they were his universe exemplified the essence of true wisdom.

This tale imparts several important life lessons:

The story of Ganesha and Kartikeya's race is more than just a myth; it is a timeless parable that resonates with people of all ages. It teachesthat wisdom is not solely about intellectual prowess or physical prowess but encompasses a deep understanding of our values and relationships. Ganesha's victory in the race remindsthat love, devotion, and wisdom are the ultimate treasures in life, far more precithan any material reward.

As we reflect on this enchanting tale from Hindu mythology, letdraw inspiration from Ganesha's unwavering devotion and Kartikeya's determination, striving to balance our strengths and wisdom in our own life's journey.