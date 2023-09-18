Parineeti Chopra- Raghav Chadha Wedding: Families To Play Cricket Before Flying Off To Udaipur For Festivities

Parineeti, Raghav, and their respective families are presently in Delhi, engrossed in pre-wedding rituals such as ardaas (a Sikh prayer) and kirtan (devotional singing). To infuse an element of fun into these joycelebrations, the Chopra and Chadha clans have decided to organize a cricket match. According to a source close to the event, "There are a lot of fun activities planned for the guests, and one of them is a cricket match. So, it will be really exciting as it will be a Chopras verChadhas cricket match. Their friends are also going to join in the fun activity." Following the cricket match, the families will make their way to Udaipur, where the pre-wedding festivities are scheduled for September 23, culminating in the much-anticipated wedding ceremony on September 24.

The love of cricket is no secret between Raghav and Parineeti. In the past, they have been spotted together at varicricket matches, including an IPL match in Mohali and the India verAustralia World Test Championship final in London.

As for the wedding itself, according to a report from India Today, the theme chosen by the couple is 'Divine Promises - A Pearl White Indian Wedding.' On September 23, before the grand ceremony on the 24th, Parineeti's Choora ceremony will take place. The Baraat, a traditional Indian wedding procession, will commence at the Taj Lake Palace in Udaipur, making its way to The Leela Palace, where the main ceremony will be held.

