Did You Know Iphone 15 Pro Max Sold Out In An Hour During Pre-Order Rush?

The report also mentioned that clients may need to wait until at least October to get the bigger iPhone if they are unable to get it during the pre-sale event. Alternatively, they might try their luck next Friday when general sales start.

According to reports, more than 40 nations will start selling the new iPhones on September 22. Customers must wait until September 29 to acquire the new gadget, though, in Macao, Malaysia, Turkey, Vietnam, and 17 other nations and regions.

The tech juggernaut has nevertheless begun taking reservations for its most recent array of smartphones, which includes the iPhone 15, iPhone 15 Plus, iPhone 15 Pro, and iPhone 15 Pro Max.

The iPhone 15 series comes in a range of pricing ranges and storage capacities. Priced at Rs 79,900 for the base model with 128GB of storage and Rs 89,900 for the 256GB option. The 512GB variant, which costs Rs 109,900, is available for individuals who want additional capacity.

Moving on to the iPhone 15 Plus, the 128GB variant costs Rs 89,900, and the 256GB model is priced at Rs 99,900. There's also a 512GB option for this iPhone, which can be purchased for Rs 1,19,900.

