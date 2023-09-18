Bengaluru Residents Cannot Receive Water From Cauvery Due To Water Shortage: Minister G Parameshwar

Parameshwara spoke to the media in the Mandya district, highlighting their consistent communication with authorities about the water shortage. He expressed bewilderment regarding the directives to release water to Tamil Nadu, expressing confidence that any orders should consider the current year's conditions and the hardships caused by the water shortage. He clarified that they welcome central experts to assess the situation, requesting accurate data and physical verification to reveal the truth.

KRS dam water level tumbles to 99 feet: Farmers move Supreme Court against Karnataka govt

Parameshwara worried that reservoirs without Cauvery supply also suffer from water scarcity, making it impossible to release water to Tamil Nadu or ensure sufficient drinking water for Bengaluru residents. The situation in October will raise concerns about the future if there is no sufficient rainfall in the state. He believes the authorities won't instruct Tamil Nadu to receive water soon.

Anticipating the Supreme Court hearing on the 21st, where water release may be discussed, the Water Resources Minister proposed a two-day temporary release to avoid reprimand from the court. However, the current water release situation is not entirely dependent upon the Cauvery water management's decision, added Parameshwar.