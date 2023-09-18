Formula 1: Carlos Sainz Ends Verstappen's Streak With Singapore Grand Prix Victory

Here are 10 key points from the Singapore Grand Prix:

- Carlos Sainz won the Singapore Grand Prix, ending Max Verstappen's 10-race win streak.

- George Russell crashed his Mercedes from third place on the final lap.

- Lando Norris finished second in a McLaren, and Lewis Hamilton came in third.

- Max Verstappen, the championship leader, finished fifth, marking the first time Red Bull failed to win a race in the 2023 season.

- This victory was Sainz's second career win, with his first win at the British Grand Prix at Silverstone the previyear.

- A virtual safety car 20 laps from the end allowed the two Mercedes drivers to change to fresh medium-compound tires.

- Russell and Hamilton closed in on the top two but couldn't pass Sainz, who strategically kept Norris within DRS range.

- Logan Sargeant's incident led to a safety car, causing leaders to pit for fresh tires.

- Verstappen dropped to 15th place after his pit stop, while Russell, Norris, Hamilton, and Leclerc passed him on fresher tires.

- Red Bull's hopes of winning every race in 2023 were dashed in Singapore, ending their streak of 14 consecutive wins that season.

