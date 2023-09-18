Iphone 15 Series: 4 Benefits Of Replacing Lightning Port With USB-C Port

But now that the switch has been made official and the compatible model is available in all iPhone markets, Apple is freely disclosing the specifics of the new USB C technology on iPhone 15 models as well as the advantages of using it for charging. In a support document, Apple describes the specifics of the USB C charging on the iPhone 15 series.

Charging using Power Delivery: According to Apple, you can use any USB C cable that supports PD to charge the iPhone 15 models, which is sure to gratify the millions of Android users who have relied on PD cables for years. Having said that, the charging speed has not changed, unless you go for the higher-wattage iPhone adapter.

You can charge other Apple products : iPhone 15 can help you charge special Apple devices like the AirPods and the Apple Watch.

Although Apple doesn't say it precisely, the iPhone 15 series' USB C connector supports reverse wired charging, just like iPads do.





Fast data transfers: The iPhone 15 Pro and 15 Pro Max's USB 3.2 standard enables data transfer rates of up to 10Gbps. You would need to shell out a little extra money to get this appropriate cable because Apple only includes a USB C 2.0 cable in the package.

Other features: Connect external speaker, connect external display and more. It has been questioned if a Made for iPhone/iPad (MFi) cable is required to securely charge the iPhone while utilising third-party USB-C cables to charge the iPhone 15 models. The fact that no special cable is mentioned for charging iPhones is excellent news for many.

